Bappi Lahiri's Birthday: Take A Look At The Life Of The 'Disco Dancer' Singer

Bappi Lahiri is celebrating his birthday today, that is November 27. Known for his unique style of dressing and dancing, Bappi has given his fans numerous hit songs. Some of his most famous musical compositions are for movies like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a closer look at his life:

Bappi Lahiri's childhood

Bappi Lahiri was born into a Hindu Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal on 27 November 1952. He is the son of Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri who were very famous musicians. He started learning music at a very young age and played the tabla just when he was 3 years old.

Bappi Lahiri's songs & music career

Bappi's career kickstarted when he composed music for a film in 1973. The film was called Nanha Shikari and it starred Tanuja, Laxmi Chhaya, Deb Mukherjee and Iftekhar in the lead. The singer composed every song in the movie like - "Tu Hi Mera Chanda, Tu Hi Tara, Tu Na Ho Toh Jag Me Ho Andhiyara" by Mukesh, Sushma Shrestha, "Mushkil Jeena Hai Yahan" by Asha Bhosle, "Nanha Shikari, Nanha Shikari" by Kishore Kumar and "Tu Meri Manzil Mai To Raahi Hu Sanam" by Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle. After that, he started getting many opportunities fort music compositions and singing. The singer became very famous for his 'disco-style songs'.

His music then received much fame when he composed music for and sang in the film Disco Dancer in 1982. The film was written by Rahi Masoom Raza and directed by Babbar Subhash. It cast Mithun Chakraborty as Anil / Jimmy, Kim as Rita Oberoi, Rajesh Khanna as Master Raju, Om Puri as David Brown, Om Shivpuri as P.N. Oberoi, Gita Siddharth as Radha, Karan Razdan as Sam and Bob Christo as a Russian goon. The main song in that film received much fame. Bappi also composed melodious music and sang songs in regional language as well.

Bappi Lahiri's political career

Bappi Lahiri has always been interested in politics and has always mentioned that he wanted to get involved in it as well. In 2014, the singer finally joined the Bhartiya Janta Party. The same year he was declared a BJP candidate from Srirampur in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election. Even though the singer ran a good camping he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress.

Bappi Lahiri's family

Bappi Lahiri got married to Chitrani Lahiri. The couple got married to each other in 1977. They have two children together - a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri. His son, Bappa Lahiri, is married to Sannaya Gandhi.

Bappi's Lahiri's Trivia

Bappi's favourite quote is 'Gold is my God.'

Kishore Kumar is his maternal uncle.

He was trained in music by his parents.

He won Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at 63rd Filmfare Awards.

Bappi Lahiri is known for sporting a lot of gold jewellery.

