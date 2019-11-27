Bappi Lahiri Birthday: What Is The 'golden' Disco King Really Worth?

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood, is celebrating his 67th birthday on November 27, 2019. The singer has been a part of the Hindi film industry since the year 1975. He joined the Bollywood industry with the movie Zakhmee. Bappi has gained a lot of fame owing to his amazing compositions and songs, along with his choice of wearing heavy gold jewellery.

Bappi Lahiri's net worth

Bappi Da's reported net worth is estimated to be around $3 million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately ₹ 19 crores. The singer reportedly charges around ₹ 8-10 lakhs per song. Bappi is also a part of the highest taxpayers in India. For an hour-long performance, the singer reportedly charges around ₹ 20-25 lakhs.

The singer is given the title of Disco King by the fans. He has given some of the most famous songs in Bollywood. He is known for songs Pyaar Bina Chain Kahan and Disco Dancer. The Martinez Bros recently composed a new tune with the name Bappi. The tune includes parts of the song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja. Bappi Da shared a video of the song being played at a concert on his Instagram account:

The singer also does a lot of stage shows and performances. In a tweet, Bappi shared that he enjoyed his time on stage and also his performances. Here is what the singer wrote:

