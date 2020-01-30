Best Mason Ramsey Songs From 'Lovesick Blues' To 'Puddle Of Love' To Add To Your Playlist

Mason Ramsey is an American singer who rose to fame with a viral video of him yodeling Lovesick Blues by Hank Williams at a Walmart. In the same year, he was signed by Big Loud Records. The yodeling sensation has now made it big in the industry. Here are the country-pop star's best songs to add your playlist.

Lovesick Blues

Lovesick Blues is penned by Cliff Friend and Irving Mills. The original Hank Williams’ version of Lovesick Blues was actually released 27 years after the tune first debuted in the year 1922. The renewed version of Lovesick Blues was sung by the 11-year-old Golconda, Illinois, singer and yodeler Mason Ramsey, who, clad in jeans, white shirt and red bow tie, belts out a pitch-perfect rendition of the song in the middle of Walmart. Manson Ramsey's version was released in the year 2016.

Famous

Famous is the debut single of Mason Ramsey. It was released on April 27, 2018, by Atlantic and Big Loud Records. Helmed by Joey Moi, the song was written by Mason Ramsey, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith. It was serviced to country radio on April 30. The single entered at number 62 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and at number 4 on Hot Country Songs.

Twang

Twang is Mason Ramsey's country-pop yodeling song released in the year 2019. Ramsey recreated the country-pop tune with his single. The song borrows the melody for the chorus from the riffs in Lovesick Blues that made him famous in the first place. Helmed by Justin Clough, the song is produced by Ben Skipworth.

Puddle Of Love

The single, Puddle of Love pushes Mason Ramsey to the next level in his plea for country-pop stardom. The perfection of Puddle of Love starts with its name-simple and appealing. The country music single was released in 2019.

How Could I Not

How Could I Not is directed by Justin Clough and filmed at the Wilson County Fair in Lebanon, Tenn. How Could I Not is the most recent song to be released from Ramsey's Twang EP, his first batch of new music since his debut EP Famous in the year 2018.

