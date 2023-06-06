Beyonce, Daughter Blue Ivy Twin In Sparkling Silver Outfits At Renaissance Concert

Beyonce is currently on the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour. During her performances, her daughter Blue Ivy has been joining her on the stage along with other backstage dancers. During her latest show, Queen Bey was joined by Blue Ivy for a performance. They wore matching silver outfits.

The Halo singer shared pictures of her on-stage performance with her and rapper Jay-Z’s daughter. At their June 4 performance, Blue Ivy and Beyonce wore matching sparkly outfits. While Beyonce wore a silver jumpsuit, Blue Ivy matched it with a glistening silver jacket with a long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers. The mother-daughter duo’s latest outing was in London.

(Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy during their London concert | beyonce/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra talks about Beyonce, Blue Ivy after attending her concert

(Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's London concert | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was recently in attendance at Beyonce's London concert. She took to Instagram and shared pictures of her night out. In the picture, her mother Madhu Chopra and friend Tamanna Dutt could also be seen. She captioned the post, “Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna, and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it ANISHA TEE GIBBS." Moreover, she praised Blue Ivy and called her amazing.

During Beyonce's concert, Priyanka and her partners enjoyed a lot of memorable moments. In one of the pictures, Priyanka’s mother Madhu posed with Hollywood star Salma Hayek. In her note, the Citadel actress mentioned her husband Nick Jonas and thanked him for the "most memorable" night. "Thank you Nick Jonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby," she captioned it.

About Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour

(Beyonce at her London concert, which is part of her Renaissance World Tour | Instagram: beyonce/Instagram)

The American singer is busy with her world tour, which was flagged off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The world tour will end on September 27 in the US. It is Beyonce's first solo tour since the 2016's Formation World Tour. Next, she will perform in Barcelona, Spain. Beyonce and Blue Ivy have shared the stage several times since the start of her world tour.