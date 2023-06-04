Priyanka Chopra Attends Beyonce's Renaissance Concert In London With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy with the shooting of her next film, took some time out to spend a day with her daughter Malti Marie, mom Madhu Chopra and best friend Tamanna Dutt. The actress has shared several pictures from the girls' day out.

From taking a stroll in London to attending Beyonce's Renaissance concert, it seems Priyanka is enjoying summer days. In the first two images, the Citadel actress opted for a powder green co-ord set, while her daughter was seen in a yellow frock. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in white caps and matching sneakers.

(Screengrabs from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra attend the Renaissance concert

(Priyanka Chopra's mom enjoying at Renaissance concert | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The other images are from Beyonce's concert with her mother Madhu Chopra. It seems it was her mom's early birthday gift, as she shared a picture of her mom and captioned it as "Happy almost birthday." The actress also thanked Beyonce and Jay Z for the "incredible experience". In the post, she also tagged her husband Nick Jonas, and called him the "best husband ever".

(Screengrabs from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

In one of the images, Madhu Chopra hugs actor Salma Hayek, while in another, she happily poses with Jay Z. The last photo on the actress' Instagram Stories features Beyonce smiling in a golden ensemble. Sharing her picture on Instagram, the Dostana actress called the singer "Queen forever."

Renaissance World Tour is the ninth concert of Beyoncé

The American singer is currently on her ninth concert tour, which began on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It is Beyoncé's first solo tour since the 2016's Formation World Tour. During the Paris concert, her elder daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her on the stage as a performer. The singer shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram handle and said that she is a proud mama. Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, her Citadel is streaming on the OTT platform. Next, she will be seen alongside John Cena in Heads of State.