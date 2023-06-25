Beyonce Escapes Possible Wardrobe Malfunction With Stage Dancer's Help | Watch

Pop star Beyonce is currently travelling the world for her Renaissance Tour. The world tour backs her latest effort Renaissance, which was released on 29 July 2022. Beyonce recently played a show in Hamburg, Germany during the European leg of her tour. During the show, Beyonce avoided a major instance of a possible wardrobe malfunction.

3 things you need to know:

Beyonce was performing her hit Break My Soul during her Germany concert.

She wore a pink sequin dress with a frontal cutout.

A dancer came to her aid when there was a possible instance of a wardrobe malfunction.

Stage dancer helps out Beyonce

In a video posted on social media, the whole incident can be seen taking place. During her performance of Break My Soul, a strap from Beyonce’s dress had started to come loose. The male dancer who was dancing with her improvised and subtly fixed it. Beyonce also kept going during the performance. The dancer belonged to the popular French dance group Les Twin. Beyonce even turned around and gratuitously smiled at him. Several Twitter users are also commending the dancer on his professionalism.

the way he smoothly saved her from a potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah pic.twitter.com/9OeSoCw1Vb — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) June 21, 2023

One user wrote, “Les Twin will forever have a job,” while another wrote, “The way he smoothly saved her from a potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah.” Les Twin is composed of brothers Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, who have been working together with popular artists for several years.

Beyonce’s Renaissance was an instant hit

Beyonce’s Renaissance was her seventh studio album in 2022. It climbed atop the Billboard 200 charts at the Number 1 position selling 190,000 copies.

(A set of Beyonce's outfits during her Renaissance Tour shows | Image: beyzhive/Twitter)

Beyonce subsequently scored several Grammys for it as well. The album features a number of popular artists such as Tems, The Dream, Skrilliex and Nile Rodgers.