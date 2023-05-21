Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Drop Remix Of Renaissance Song America Has A Problem

Singer-songwriter Beyonce recently collaborated with acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar for the remix of the song, America Has A Problem. Originally, America Has A Problem was released as a part of her hit album, Renaissance. The remix was released in light of Queen Bey being in the middle of her Renaissance tour, which she kicked off in Sweden, Stockholm on May 10.

The America Has A Problem remix features a verse from Kendrick Lamar, that drops references to the current Artificial Intelligence boom, and Beyonce's online fanbase. The rest of the four minutes 20 seconds song features lyrics from Beyonce. The original song, America Has A Problem, became a trendsetter on TikTok, after Beyonce performed the song on the opening day of her Renaissance Tour. Check out the song below.



Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce's BET Awards performance

Several stars took to stage at the BET Awards 2016 to perform their hits together. One of the most unlikely but hit duos at the event was Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. They performed Beyonce's hit single, Freedom, and delivered an intense, high-energy performance.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar did NOT come to play. pic.twitter.com/PLvcGyEo7d https://t.co/i45iYsNTI6 — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) May 21, 2023

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce broke her seven-year-long touring hiatus with the Renaissance World Tour. She started the European leg of the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month. While she performed songs from Renaissance such as Dangerously in Love, Flaws and All, and 1+1, she also performed other songs such as I Care, I'm That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Formation, Diva, Run the World (Girls), Black Parade, Savage, Partition, Church Girl, Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove, and Crazy in Love.

You mean to tell me that a 140k tickets were sold for the #RenaisanceWorldTour in France?? A certain French navy told me nobody listens to Beyoncé in his country. The way she keeps winning with this tour, Legendary global icon 26 years in the industry.



pic.twitter.com/YxL8iTv8W8 — Niamh🥀 (Fan Acc) (@msyonceslay) May 19, 2023

Beyonce and Jay-Z purchase mansion for $200 million

Jay-Z and Beyonce recently purchased a mansion in Malibu, California for a whopping price of $200 million. The 30,000 sq ft property’s $200 million dollar purchase made it the second most expensive real estate deal in America, as per TMZ. The home is reportedly the most expensive in California. The only other home in America that is more expensive is a $238 million apartment in New York City.