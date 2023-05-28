Beyonce Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tina Turner During Paris Concert

In a heartfelt moment during her Renaissance tour stop in Paris, Beyoncé took a pause to honour the late Tina Turner. An artist she has always considered her greatest influence. Tina Turner’s recent passing deeply affected Beyoncé, prompting her to express her gratitude for the legendary singer.

Addressing the crowd at the Stade de France, Beyoncé said, “I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner. If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance”.

Beyoncé has long admired Turner’s artistry and authenticity. Beyoncé has previously spoken about her influence. During her 2005 tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Awards, Beyoncé said, “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life - that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner”.

Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joins her on stage

Adding to the memorable concert, Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her on stage in Paris. Dressed in a matching metallic jumpsuit, Blue showcased her own dance moves during Beyoncé’s performance of My Power, receiving an enthusiastic response from the crowd. This isn’t the first time Blue has performed alongside her mother, as she previously wowed audiences during a rendition of Crazy in Love in Dubai earlier this year and famously appeared on stage during Beyoncé’s pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Parisian show attracted a star-studded audience, including celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pharrel Williams. Beyoncé’s tour will continue with her next shows scheduled in London, England from May 29 to June 4. Beyoncé’s tribute to Tina Turner serves as a reminder of the impact that influential artists can have on others, and it showcased the enduring power of Tina Turner’s legacy in the world of music.