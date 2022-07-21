Beyonce Releases Tracklist Of Her Upcoming Seventh Studio Album ‘Renaissance'

After years of anticipation, Beyonce announced her seventh studio album Renaissance in a cryptic post hinting at a 16-song project. The forthcoming venture Renaissance will serve as a follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade. While the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the music album, the singer unveiled the 16-song tracklist of the album leaving her fans in delight. The album is set to release on July 29, 2022.

Beyonce unveils Renaissance tracklist

Renaissance was announced through the singer's social media platforms including Spotify and Instagram after deleting her profile picture. Now, to unveil the tracklist of her upcoming seventh studio album, Beyonce took to her official Instagram handle and shared the list of songs on her Instagram stories with several intriguing titles such as “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more, along with the single, “Break My Soul.” Check out the full Renaissance tracklist below-

Renaissance tracklist:

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Image: Instagram/@beyonce

The 40-year-old celebrity unveiled the cover art for the album a while ago and left the fans thrilled as she was seen sitting atop a holographic horse. While expressing her feelings behind making this album, she wrote a note in the caption that read, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.” (sic)

Image: AP