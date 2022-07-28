Beyonce’s Seventh Studio Album ‘Renaissance’ Leaked 2 Days Ahead Of The Release

After years of anticipation, Beyonce announced her seventh studio album Renaissance in a cryptic post hinting at a 16-song project. The forthcoming venture Renaissance will serve as a follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade. While the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the music album, the singer unveiled the 16-song tracklist of the album leaving her fans in delight. However, a shocking piece of news recently arrived the singer's way revealing that her music album,m was leaked online two days ahead of its release.

Beyonce’s Renaissance album leaked online?

Renaissance was announced through the singer's social media platforms including Spotify and Instagram after deleting her profile picture followed by releasing the tracklist of the album. As the fans were awaiting the release of Beyonce's seventh studio album on 29 July 2022, a set of high-quality FLAC files that were claimed to be Beyonce’s upcoming album recently leaked online. The social media posts also revealed how the CD copies of the album were on sale apparently in Europe, as per the report by Variety.

To unveil the tracklist of her upcoming seventh studio album, Beyonce took to her official Instagram handle and shared the list of songs on her Instagram stories with several intriguing titles such as America Has a Problem, Alien Superstar, Church Girl, Cuff It, Thique, All Up in Your Mind and more, along with the single, Break My Soul. Check out the full Renaissance tracklist below-

Renaissance tracklist -

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

The 40-year-old celebrity unveiled the cover art for the album a while ago and left the fans thrilled as she was seen sitting atop a holographic horse. While expressing her feelings behind making this album, she wrote a note in the caption that read, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking…”

