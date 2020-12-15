Beyoncé’s 8-year Old Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Becomes A Grammy Nominee

Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee. When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyoncé scored a nomination for the best music video for Brown Skin Girl, in which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The 8-year-old’s name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her.

The update also includes Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song and video. SAINt JHN — who is featured on the track but was not in the video — was still not listed as a nominee. The best music video Grammy is awarded to the main and featured artists on the track, as well as the video’s director and producer.

'Brown Skin Girl' is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyoncé namedropping Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland. She sings the lyrics, “I love everything about you, from your nappy curls to every single curve.” Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song.

Brown Skin Girl appears on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, a 2019 album featuring songs inspired by The Lion King, where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala. This year, Beyoncé released Black Is King, the visual companion of The Gift which included the video for Brown Skin Girl. Beyoncé, who earned nine Grammy nominations this year, is nominated for best music film for Black Is King.

Ambanis' wedding: Remember when Beyonce performed at the grand affair in 2018?

Brown Skin Girl has won Ivy Carter a number of awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award, and a NAACP Image Award. Ivy Carter is listed as a co-writer of the song alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Wizkid, SAINt JHN, and others. The 2021 Grammys will take place on 31 January.

Beyonce works out in new promotional video of her Ivy Park Collection, watch

Netizens react

@Beyonce congratulations to Blue Ivy Carter on her Grammy nomination. Yeah!!!!!!!! — TracyLil05 (@TracyLil05) December 14, 2020

Blue Ivy Carter is Now One of the Youngest Grammy Nominees of All Time She's unstoppable! — ⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ (@_teen_problem) December 14, 2020

Give this little baby her Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Emmy already. Blue Ivy Carter is not just a adorable little girl, she's a movement. Black kids are lit and full of Black exellence.



Blue Ivy Carter receives Grammy nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl' https://t.co/J0QbhkJ7P7 — Sherry 🌨️ (@Neo_girl08) December 13, 2020

Grammy nominated Blue ivy Carter pic.twitter.com/VKubHoQn72 — Yung HOV (@Blacksinatra23) December 12, 2020

Blue Ivy Carter officially named Grammy nominee Nigerian singer Wizkid is also a new addition to the Grammy credits for Brown Skin Girl. — gen21 (@gen21argentina) December 12, 2020

(With AP inputs)

