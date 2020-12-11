Ambanis' Wedding: Remember When Beyonce Performed At The Grand Affair In 2018?

Back in 2018, Beyonce performed at one of Isha Ambani’s wedding events at the Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel in Udaipur. The grand event took place for about a week and several photos and videos from the same flared all over the internet. Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal became the talk of the town after Beyonce's performance.

The Crazy in Love singer was booked to give the bride and groom a private concert at the start of their pre-wedding ceremonies, stated an Elle report. She sang her songs like Crazy in Love, Naughty Girl, and Perfect, among her several other numbers, at the function. She took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself in a red ethnic suit with mirrors and embellishments on it. She complimented her look with gold accessories. For another performance, she opted for an all-golden outfit with shimmer on it.

When Beyonce performed at the Ambanis' wedding

Beyonce's performed took Twitter by surprise. A user wrote, "If Beyoncè performs at my wedding y’all are buying tickets to get in." Another tweet read, "Hell no! All you’re getting is a wedding gift. You can’t sell tickets to your wedding. You know what? I’m not going anymore." A user quipped, "can you imagine being rich enough to have #Beyonce perform at your wedding? I'm gagging."

Netizens on Twitter had mixed reactions about the big-bang wedding in Ambani family. Interestingly, Beyonce charges between $3 and $4 million (21-28 crore) for private appearances, mentioned a Hindustan Times report. More so, as per the Time magazine, the singer charged more than $3 million for performing at Coachella festival.

Akash Ambani's wedding

Akash Ambani tied the knot with childhood friend and the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta, on March 9, 2019. Several stars from the industry graced the lavish affair. Akash's Baaraat video had also gone viral on social media. While Shloka sported a red and golden lehenga, Akash on the other hand, carried a pastel pink sherwani styled by Sabyasachi. The duo's pre-wedding festivities commenced with a grand party in Switzerland. On Thursday, Aakash Ambani and Shloka welcomed their first baby boy.

