Beyonce Works Out In New Promotional Video Of Her Ivy Park Collection, Watch

Beyonce is one of the most popular music artists across the globe. She also has launched her own sportswear line called Ivy Park collection. Recently, she uploaded a video to promote her second Drip 2 collection in collaboration with Adidas. She is seen working out in the video. Take a look.

Beyonce's Ivy Park collection promotional video

Beyonce took to Instagram to share the new promotional video of her collection titled Drip 2 from her Ivy Park collection. In the video, Beyonce is seen working out wearing the new sportswear apparel. At the start of the video, she gears fans up and asks them to grab the weights. She is also heard instructing about which exercises are to be done to keep oneself fit. In the caption of the video, she let her fans and followers know that the new Drip 2 Black Pack launches today.

In the promotional video of Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection, she is seen donning various sportswear apparels from her new line in order to give her fans a sneak-peek of the collection. There are also quite many puns used in the video. For instance, the work out Beyonce is doing in the video is being called Beyrobics. She has also playful asked the viewers of the video whether they are Bey-having or not.

Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection includes sports bras, jackets, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers. They are all available in pastel as well as solid colours. The prices of these products range from $25 to $200.

Beyonce’s songs are widely loved by her fans and followers. She has released six studio albums and 80 singles. Some of her most famous songs are Halo which has one billion views on YouTube, Singles Ladies which has 789 million views, Best Thing I Never Had which has 361 million views and If I Were A Boy which has 431 million views on YouTube. Beyonce has also won many awards and accolades for her contribution to the field of music. She has received the International Artist Award in 2007. She is the most nominated woman at the Billboard Music Awards.

