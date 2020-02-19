Beyonce's Best Bodycon Outfits That Gracefully Accentuate Her Curves; See Pics

Beyonce's love for fitted bodysuits and bodycon dresses is no hidden fact. She recently launched some amazing designs in association with Adidas in an apparel line named after her daughter Ivy Park. Take a look at some of the best designer bodysuits and bodycon dresses that Beyonce has donned till now.

Beyonce's best bodycon outfits

Beyonce recently shared an amazing bodycon outfit through her Instagram profile. The outfit rightly accentuates her curvaceous figure and Queen B simply looks mesmerising in this suit styled bodycon.

Beyonce sported this dapper magenta bodysuit in her recent collaboration with Adidas. Beyonce's athleisure designs are a complete package of style, comfort and fashion with the right mix.

Pic: Beyonce Instagram

Beyonce wore this cream coloured bodycon gown for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala that occurred last year in November. The sequin detailing throughout the gown is the highlight of her gala outfit and her spaghetti straps just add a bit of edge to her mesmerising body-hugging outfit.

The singer sported this red high neck bodycon gown for an event. Her look was completed by her amazing choice of an accessory as she chose feather-shaped gold earrings, glittery angular goggles and a high pony to complete her look.

She sported this ravishing red latex bodycon dress recently. Her long curly blonde locks matched perfectly with her red outfit. She chose a good pair of pointy stilettos to complete this look.

