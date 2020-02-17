Beyoncé's Best Collaborations That Fans Would Love To See Again

Beyonce Knowles Carter or Queen B is one of the successful R & B artists in the music industry. Along with her numerous solo hits, the singer has had many successful collaborations with top artists in her career. Take a look at some of her best collabs to take you down the memory lane.

ALSO READ| Beyonce And Hubby Jay Z's Collab Songs That Should Be On Your Valentine's Song List

Beyonce ft Sean Paul - Baby Boy

Released in 2003, Baby Boy was released as one of Beyonce's lead singles from her album Dangerously in Love. This collab of Sean Paul and Beyonce is considered to be one of the top collabs of all time. It was released during the time when Sean was at his musical best.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Emotional Chartbusters That Captured The Hearts Of Her Fans

Beyonce ft Jay Z - Crazy In Love

Crazy in Love is a song by Beyonce from her studio album titled Dangerously in Love featuring Jay Z. The song is considered as one of the best collabs by the husband-wife duo that they ever made. The song was even re-sung by Beyonce for the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

ALSO READ| Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Beyonce ft Shakira - Beautiful Liar

The song Beautiful Liar was released two years later after Shakira's chart-topping song Hips Don't Lie. Beyonce took up the challenge of dancing alongside the dance legend Shakira. But Beyonce and Shakira looked stunning swaying to this iconic song with the theme of female empowerment.

Beyonce ft Lady Gaga

Beyonce and Lady Gaga have collaborated two times, one for Gaga's Telephone and one for Beyonce's Videophone. But Beyonce's collab with Lady Gaga in Telephone received huge attention as the song was written by them along with other writers. The song had a hidden theme of the fear of suffocation throughout its lyrics.

Beyonce ft Nicki Minaj

Beyonce's song Flawless consists of two parts where one part has some hard-hitting rap verse by the ace female rapper Nicki Minaj. The song starts with a speech by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The remixed version featuring Nicki Minaj saw the addition of explicit lyrics and added verses as compared to the original song along with some modification in the music.

ALSO READ| From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.