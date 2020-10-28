Bhojpuri Singer Golu Raja Injured In Celebratory Firing At BJP Leader's Home In UP

Popular Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja recently got injured in celebratory firing during BJP leader Bhanu Dubey's son's birthday party at his residence. According to a report by PTI, the singer is out of danger and currently hospitalised. Read on to know more details:

Golu Raja injured in celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh

On October 27, 2020, it was reported that Bhojpuri stage singer Golu Raja was hospitalised after being injured due to celebratory firing at Bhanu Dubey's residence in Mahakarpur village, Ballia district. The singer was performing for a live audience on the occasion of Bhanu Dubey's son's birthday. However, things went haywire after 7-8 people started firing their guns. The incident took place at the BJP leader's residence on Monday.

Bhanu Dubey is the vice-president of the district's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The birthday event involved live music and dance, during which Golu Raja was performing on the stage along with a couple of performers. The Station House Officer (SHO), Anil Chandra stated that after the incident took place, the singer was rushed to a private hospital in Buxar and he was later shifted to a hospital in Varanasi. It was also revealed that although he was hit twice, Raja is out of danger. According to reports, one bullet had hit the singers stomach while the other his hand, leading to fracturing the bone.

The SHO also said that an FIR has been filed against Bhanu Dubey under multiple sections of the IPC for organising an event during the COVID-19 pandemic without seeking permission and also under the disaster management act. Furthermore, he added that they're investing in the incident of firing and revealed that nobody has been arrested in the case so far. Later, the SP of Ballia, Devendra Nath also issued a statement that read, "A singer named Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing by Bhanu Dubey (a BJP leader) during his son's birthday celebrations yesterday. Golu Raja's condition is stable. A case has been registered in the matter".

A singer named Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing by Bhanu Dubey (a BJP leader) during his son's birthday celebrations yesterday. Golu Raja's condition is stable. A case has been registered in the matter: SP Ballia, Devendra Nath pic.twitter.com/Olka0iWIXI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2020

