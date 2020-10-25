Pakistan: Four Killed And Two Injured In Explosion Near Police Station In Quetta

At least four have died and two others suffered injuries after a bomb explosion took place in Quetta, Balochistan, reported ANI citing Pakistani media on October 25. In the unrest stricken country, the latest blast took place in the Hazarganji area in the vicinity of Shalkot police station. The Sunday explosion comes just days after three people were killed and 15 others were left wounded after an explosion took place near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on October 21, reported officials from the Edhi Foundation.

As per the ANI report, all injured individuals have been taken to Patel hospital. However, Mubina town police station house officer (SHO) said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast" before adding that the bomb disposal squad was on its way to verify the cause of the blast that appears to have taken place on the second floor of a building. The eyewitnesses of the incident have reportedly said that the windows of the buildings and vehicles in the proximity of the explosion were also damaged.

The blast in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area came a day after five people were injured due to a separate explosion that took place at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony. As per reports, police investigators had said that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) that was placed at the gate of the terminal. Police officials reportedly said that a bicycle rigged with some part of the explosive material was parked at the site on October 20. Out of the five wounded, at least one was reportedly in critical condition.

Demonstration against Imran Khan govt

While unrest continues to grip Pakistan, these explosions came days after thousands of people demonstrated against the government of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) in Karachi on October 19. This was after opposition intensified its efforts to dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the anti-government rally, as per the Associated Press report, the protesters chanted the slogans calling for the removal of Imran Khan. Many others were reportedly waving party flags and dancing on their parties’ anthems. The PDM is an alliance of 11 political parties led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, from the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam that includes two prominent parties, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim–Nawaz (PML–N).

Image: Representative