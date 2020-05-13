Bhushan Kumar Opines On 'remixing Old Songs', Says They Will Never Reach Saturation Point

Producer Bhushan Kumar says the trend of remixing old classics is a way of keeping the songs relevant and the trend is here to stay. The indie-pop scene in early 2000s featured both, original soundtracks and remixes of popular retro numbers. The trend, which had virtually faded except for remixes of songs within a movie's album, bounced back in prominence with T-Series releasing a number of recreated singles in recent years.

A recreated track is now a norm in every other Bollywood album, and Kumar said that's a way to make the song popular for young generation. "The songs that are getting recreated by us or fellow industry friends are because these songs were gold in their time and needed to be heard even today. Remixing them is a way to make them popular to the youth of today who haven't heard them before. I don't believe that remixes will reach a saturation point," Bhushan told PTI.

But not everyone is in favour of this trend of rehashing old songs. T-Series latest recreation, "Masakali" had come under heavy criticism from listeners as well as the original makers, including composer AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan. But Bhushan said the chain will continue.

"It's a cycle, 20 years down the line, they will remix today's songs for the youth to listen to at that time. Remixes also appeal to the older generation who get to revisit their past through these songs and after all, music is loved by all, so the more music, the happier people are," Kumar added.

Music composer Rahman, Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and singer Mohit Chauhan have also expressed their disappointment with the recreated version.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

