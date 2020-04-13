Sidharth Malhotra On Masakali 2.0: 'The Trend Of Remakes Is Dying'

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were recently seen in a music video together. It was the music video of Masakali 2.0. People all around the internet are having mix reactions for this new song, but a majority of netizens have deemed it unworthy. The song received a backlash on the internet. Read more to know about how Sidharth Malhotra justifies this backlash:

Sidharth Malhotra’s view on Masakali 2.0

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra recently talked about his latest song Masakali 2.0. and said that he does not have any say in the song’s creative process and that he is just a performer. In the past, the Marjaavaan actor said, he has been in remake songs like Chul and Kaala Chashma. The SOTY actor stated that this song was meant to be a promotional song for his 2019 action flick Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra then stated that he keeps on thinking from an actor’s point of view. If someone makes a remake of his film, and if it does not satisfy him or the audience, he will be disappointed and annoyed. So he thinks that if people are disappointed, it is completely valid. But he has done songs that have worked well in the past.

According to him, his song Disco Deewane, from SOTY, was a remix too and it went on to be a massive hit. He then stated that perhaps this trend is dying. The audience has patience, but that does not mean that they are excited the remakes and remixes and Bollywood is not really creating new melodies. As part of the audience himself, and an avid listener, he too completely agrees. He then stated that he will be far more excited if he gets a new song.

