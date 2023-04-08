BIGBANG Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon Reunite After 5 Years In Viral Photo

South Korean boy band, BIGBANG reunited after a long time. As an image from the reunion surfaced on social media, fans could not help but point out that it took the members close to five years to get together. This is a big event for fans of the band as 3 of the 4 members posed for a picture for first time in 5 years. A picture, featuring G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, has been making the rounds of the internet and got the fans excited.

Big Bang's half-reunion

The picture features Kang Dae-Sun, better known as Daesung, Dong Young-bae, better known as Taeyung and Kwon Ji-yong, better known as G-Dragon posing together. The three members of BIGBANG, looked well-coordinated, dressed in all-black attire. Vocalist Taeyung stood in the middle, with vocalist Daesung and rapper, vocalist as well as leader, G-Dragon, holding on to him warmly, making for an endearing photo. While Taeyang could be seen wearing a black beanie, G-Dragon accesorises his all-black look with a baseball cap in the same colour complete with his initials - GD, embroidered in yellow on it.

Why is this reunion significant?

Choi Seung-hyun, popularly known as T.O.P, enlisted for his 2-year long mandatory military service in February 2017. The rest of the band continued with their professional commitments without him. 2018 saw the remaining members embark on their military enlistment. G-Dragon left on 27 February, Taeyang on 12 March and Daesung on 13 March. Though all members were deployed from enlistment by 2019, their 2020 reunion was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. February 2022, an announcement was made by YG entertainment about the band's much-awaited comeback, with a digital single, Still Life, which debuted at number one in South Korea.

Originally a 5 member band, also including Lee Seung-hyun, more popularly known as Seungri, who left the band in 2019, BIGBANG has been credited with having a massive imprint on the K-pop music scene, locally as well as worldwide. For the same reason, the band have also been called the 'Kings of K-pop'.