BLACKPINK Lisa, BIGBANG Taeyang To Collaborate For New Song

K-pop group Big Bang’s Taeyang is all set to release his forthcoming solo album titled Down to Earth on April 25. The singer will be collaborating with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for the title track. Along with lending her voice to the track, Lisa will also be featuring in the music video. The announcement was made by Taeyang’s music label the Black Label on Wednesday (April 12). The singer also shared the album announcement post on his Instagram handle.

More on Taeyang and BLACKPINK's upcoming projects

On the work front, Taeyang’s last release was a digital single titled VIBE, in which he collaborated with BTS member Jimin. Taeyang made his musical debut with the group Big Bang in 2006 and two years later, in 2008, he put out his solo album HOT. The main single from Taeyang's second full-length album Eyes, Nose, Lips, which was released in 2014, dominated music charts for weeks and peaked at No 3 on Melon's annual music charts in that year.

White Night, his full-length album, came out in 2018. Taeyang joined The Black Label in December 2022 after spending more than 16 years with YG Entertainment. Teddy, a Korean rapper and producer, established the label in 2016 as a division of YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is one of the headliners at the Coachella US this year. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.