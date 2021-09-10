Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Marc Anthony, Karol G Join Performers' List

As the fans await the release of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021, the number of artists who will be performing at the event have been increasing. Marc Anthony and Karol G were recently added to the list of performers alongside many other popular artists.

It was earlier announced that Christian Nodal, Juanes, Prince Royce, Myke Towers and others will be performing at the event. Read on to know more about the upcoming Billboard event.

Billboard Latin Music Awards Performers list:

The popular artists who will be hitting the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 are namely Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Joss Favela, Lucy Vives, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Nicky Jam, Guadalupe Pineda, Jhay Cortez, Yuri, Camila Cabello, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, Ana Barbara, Reik, Carlos Rivera, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro.

Camila will be performing at the ceremony for the first time while Reik and Alejandro will join the performer lineup, along with three-time finalist Myke Towers and Carlos Rivera. On the other hand, Adamari Lopez, El Fantasma, J. Rey Soul, Los Dos Carnales, Mariana Seoane, Andrea Meza, Annita, Black Eyed Peas, Carolina Miranda, Chiquis, Cristian de la Fuente, Mike Bahia, Tainy, Rodrigo Garduño, Sofia Reyes, will be presenting awards at the ceremony.

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will stream live on Telemundo on 23 September at 7:00 p.m. at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The event will also be broadcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations:

Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New:

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Epic

Interscope

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment... Read more

IMAGE: AP/KAROL G INSTAGRAM