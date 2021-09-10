Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Marc Anthony, Karol G Join Performers' List

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP/KAROL G INSTAGRAM
As the fans await the release of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021, the number of artists who will be performing at the event have been increasing. Marc Anthony and Karol G were recently added to the list of performers alongside many other popular artists.
It was earlier announced that Christian Nodal, Juanes, Prince Royce, Myke Towers and others will be performing at the event. Read on to know more about the upcoming Billboard event.
The popular artists who will be hitting the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 are namely Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Joss Favela, Lucy Vives, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Nicky Jam, Guadalupe Pineda, Jhay Cortez, Yuri, Camila Cabello, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, Ana Barbara, Reik, Carlos Rivera, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro.
Camila will be performing at the ceremony for the first time while Reik and Alejandro will join the performer lineup, along with three-time finalist Myke Towers and Carlos Rivera. On the other hand, Adamari Lopez, El Fantasma, J. Rey Soul, Los Dos Carnales, Mariana Seoane, Andrea Meza, Annita, Black Eyed Peas, Carolina Miranda, Chiquis, Cristian de la Fuente, Mike Bahia, Tainy, Rodrigo Garduño, Sofia Reyes, will be presenting awards at the ceremony.
The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will stream live on Telemundo on 23 September at 7:00 p.m. at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The event will also be broadcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Epic
Interscope
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment... Read more
IMAGE: AP/KAROL G INSTAGRAM
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.