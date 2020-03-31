Billie Eilish & Justin Biebers' Friendship Will Make You Misty-eyed; Read To Know About It

Billy Eilish has always been head over heels for Justin Bieber. The No Time To Die singer has been a fan of the pop singer since she was little. Now, the artist has won several Grammy Awards and is also the youngest person ever to record a James Bond theme song.

She has a special bond with Justin Bieber. Even the Canadian pop-singer spoke about wanting to protect her from the dark phases of stardom given that the two rose to fame as early teenagers. Let's take a look at their friendship.

Justin Bieber follows Billie Eilish on social media

It started when the Baby singer finally followed her back on Instagram. Eilish gushed about it in an interview. She said that the first thing he DMed her was a screenshot of a message that she had sent in 2014 and it was like, 'Hey Justin, I just wanted to talk. How are you? Please answer.' He sure did reply five years later, when they discussed working together on a song that later became the Bad Guy (with Justin Bieber) remix.

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish meet at Coachella 2019

But their more personal interaction was at Coachella in 2019. The singer did not realise that she was standing next to Justin Bieber at Coachella. Bieber shared the spotlight with Eilish because he understood her journey, as he was also discovered at just 13 years old and Eilish released her debut hit at 14.

Justin Bieber cries in an interview while speaking about protecting Eilish

The 25-year-old artist got teary-eyed in an interview with Zane Lowe about meeting the 18-year-old superstar with whom he has a lot in common. The pop singer said that if she ever needs him, he’s going to be here for her. "Just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters," he told Lowe while weeping. The singer said that he just wants to protect her. If she ever needs him, he’s just a call away, he added.

