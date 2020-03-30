Selena Gomez 'likes' A Shirtless Picture Of Justin Bieber On Instagram, Fans Go Beserk

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in a serious relationship and made headlines for their collaborations and the ‘marriage’ rumours, but the couple called it quits and separated in 2018. Recently, Selena Gomez liked and later unliked a shirtless picture of Justin Bieber, which has given birth to many baseless rumours and fan-made theories. Here are the details.

Selena likes a picture of Justin Bieber

Amidst the self-quarantine, singer Selena Gomez has been managing her time quite fine by sharing videos and pictures with fans on her Instagram. However, what caught her fans’ attention was when Selena liked a shirtless picture of Justin Bieber, which did not feature his face but flaunted his tattoos quite well. The songstress, in no time, unliked the picture too. However, Selena Gomez could not miss the vigilant eyes of her fan page accounts, as one of the pages posted a snapshot of Selena’s 'like' on Justin’s picture. Take a look:

As fans tried their best to speculate what’s going on with Selena Gomez’s account, some guessed the singer might have liked the picture out of boredom due to quarantine, while another fan mentioned that Selena's social media account might have got hacked. However, some fans speculated that Selena might have liked the picture by mistake and must have unliked it later.

