Hailey Baldwin Challenges Justin Bieber To Play 'The Floor Is Lava' Game; See Video Here

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are definitely owning the quarantine game as they are spending time at Justin's condo in Canada. The couple has been entertaining their fans with amazing pictures and adorable video ever since they began their self-quarantine. The most recent video comes from their weekend as Hailey Baldwin challenges Justin Bieber for a game of The Floor Is Lava.

Watch: Justin Bieber play The Floor Is Lava with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber took to his social media to share the video with his fans. The video is filmed by Hailey Baldwin as she walks closer to him and catches him off guard as she says, "The Floor Is Lava". Justin is seen dressed in a grey onesie as he jumps around the house. He captioned the post, "THE FLOOR IS LAVA".

He is seen going from couch to the chairs as Hailey Baldwin follows him around. Towards the end, Justin Bieber makes use of two skateboards to reach the winning point, the bed. As he struggles to make it past the carpet under the bed, he makes a leap for the bed and ends up falling down. He then screams in defeat as he loses the game.

The Floor is Lava is a mini-make believe game and was inspired for the children where one has to avoid touching the ground and get from a certain starting point to the end. Justin paired up his grey onesie with a furry beanie and topped it with a pair of colourful socks. It seems that the fans are already waiting for a do-over of the game.

