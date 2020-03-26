Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS, And Others To Feature In 'Homefest' With James Corden

The world is tackling the Coronavirus crisis, resulting in many countries implementing a lockdown. Celebrities and social media influencers are urging their fans to stay safe at home to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Many television shows have been shut down due to the crisis but they have come up with another way to entertain the audience during this self-quarantine period. The TV shows have been hosting home-edition shows on their social media for fans. The popular TV show The Late Late Show also announced its home-edition shows with some of the most popular celebrities.

Home-edition shows hosted by James Corden

In the home edition show, the popular stars will be interacting with James Corden through social media. The show will be hosted by James Corden and will feature popular south Korean group BTS who will be performing from Seoul, Andrea Bocelli who will be performing from Italy, Dua Lipa who will be performing from London, and Billie Eilish, Finneas and John Legend who will be performing from Los Angeles. They all will be performing live from their homes.

The fans are already excited about the news and they cannot wait to see BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and John Legend perform live. The host, James Corden, will also have a chat with David Blaine and Will Ferrell. David Blaine is one of the most popular magicians in America and he will also perform some magic tricks to entertain the audience with his extraordinary talent. The show will go live on March 30, 2020, at 10 pm.

Monday. Join us for #Homefest @billieeilish and @finneas sing in their living room. @BTS_twt perform from home in South Korea.@johnlegend at home in LA.@DUALIPA with a new intimate performance. @AndreaBocelli from Tuscany. David Blaine, Will Ferrell and so much more @CBS 10pm x pic.twitter.com/e3eGF3du2K — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 25, 2020

