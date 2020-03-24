James Corden Reminisces 'Late Late Show' Episode 1 With Tom Hanks On Its 5th Anniversary

James Corden on Monday took to his social media to reveal that the makers of his late-night show- Late Late Show, have decided to re-run the earlier episodes of the show due to production shutdown because of coronavirus outbreak. He also shared that the show first aired on March 23, 2015, hence, marking its fifth anniversary this year. Furthermore, James also said that the makers had big plans for the fifth anniversary of the show, but due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers had to cancel all the plans.

James Corden also reminisced Tom Hanks' appearance as Late Late Show's first guest. He also offered best wishes for Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson who are presently in medical observation after being tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago. The couple has been in medical observation for the past few weeks, and if Tom Hanks' tweet is to go by, he is going to recover soon.

Check out James Corden's video:

Late Late Show that premiered on CBS in 2015 is reportedly one of the most popular talk shows. The show, hosted by James Corden, has reportedly completed about 740 episodes. Popular Hollywood celebrities like Vin Diesel, Emily Blunt, Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, and others have come on the show as guests.

