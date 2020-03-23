Three Times Billie Eilish Cracked Up The Audience With Her Sense Of Humour

Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old American singer, is popular for her songs like Bad Guy, Come Out And Play, Bellyache, Bury a Friend, among others. Billie Eilish is reportedly one of the first independent artists to win four Grammy Awards and is often appreciated for her sense of humour. Apart from quirky captions and weird gestures, Billie Eilish showcased her sense of humour during some of her interviews too. Here are three times the American singer tickled the funny bones of the audience with her sense of humour.

Billie Eilish funny interview moments

"Your eyes are so beautiful"

In an old interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Billie Eilish with all fervour was narrating her first encounter with singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. However, the singer was disrupted by Ellen DeGeneres' beautiful eyes. In the interview, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, "Your eyes are so beautiful," this cracked up the audience. A stumbled Ellen said, "I thought you were still telling a story."

Billie Eilish's crazy story at the Hollywood Bowls

In an old interview at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Billie Eilish narrated a crazy childhood story from her at Dolly Parton's show. She revealed that she was experiencing some issues with digestion which led to her spending the whole show inside a washroom. The funny thing was that her mother too had to accompany her. She said, "I really had bad separation anxiety, so I could not be alone in the there. So I had to make my mom stand in the bathroom."

"I thought they were re-enacting the movie"

In the same interview, Billie Eilish recalled another appalling moment. She reminisced the time Melaine C aka Sporty Spice met Billie backstage during one of her shows. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she narrated her first encounter with Melaine C and said, "So while growing up we used to watch Spice World very often. I have watched the Spice Girls movie 40 times. And I thought it was a fictional movie about a musical band. So, when I was seeing Spice Girl, I thought they were re-enacting the movie."

She continued saying that it was later in life when she realised that Spice Girls is not a fictional musical band. Instead, they are a popular musical band with a humongous fan following.

