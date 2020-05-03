Billie Eilish's Story: How Was The 'Ocean Eyes' Singer Discovered?

Billie Eilish has gained immense popularity in three years, becoming one of the most-streamed artists. It is touted by various pundits that the artist will dominate the music industry in the coming years. The singer, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, is also known for her hit single Lovely. She has over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 59 million followers on Instagram.

How was Billie Eilish discovered?

Billie Eilish has made headlines ever since her debut in 2016. Her debut single song is Ocean Eyes. Her debut single Ocean Eyes received over 241 million views and the song released on March 24 on YouTube. The song was written by her brother Finneas O’Connell. She first released the song Ocean Eyes on Soundcloud in 2016. People started listening to the song and they loved it. The song went immensely viral on Soundcloud and that is where Billie Eilish was discovered. Soon after the song dropped out, the singer started receiving offers from various music labels. Billie Eilish has also recorded two songs for the Netflix series 13 Reason Why. Her songs from 13 Reason Why album include Bored and Lovely.

Billie Eilish's family

Her older brother also came in the limelight after writing the song Ocean Eyes. Finneas O’Connell is an actor who appears on the show Alastair. Finneas O’Connell has also sung the popular song Break My Heart Again which is one of the popular songs of the artist. Billie's parents are also popular figures in Hollywood. Billie's dad is also an actor and has appeared in television shows like The West Wing and Supergirl, and also appeared in the 2008 Marvel movie, Iron Man.

