Mindy Kaling's 'The Office' Co-star BJ Novak Praises Her New Show 'Never Have I Ever'

Mindy Kaling's latest series on Netflix titled Never Have I Ever is winning hearts all around the world. The series recently received global appreciation when it ranked at the first spot in various countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Switzerland. Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix has undoubtedly worked its way to become a fan-favourite series.

Never Have I Ever has also managed to achieve this feat in a few days as it released only a week back on April 27, 2020. Now, various actors and celebrities including Mindy Kaling's The Office co-star BJ Novak, who played Ryan, has shared congratulatory messages for the actor.

Mindy Kaling congratulated by celebs

I’m truly in shock. I can’t believe that our show about a complicated little Indian family has been seen by this many people. @loulielang, the entire cast and crew are so grateful to you for making us #1 around the world on @netflix. We love you guys! Thank you!! @neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/s8F16z94VD — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 2, 2020

This is incredible. Congratulations @mindykaling #neverhaveievernetflix is the Number one show the world over. So richly deserved x x x pic.twitter.com/UVMg4OodA4 — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 2, 2020

Congrats @mindykaling and @loulielang, y’all made a classic! I haven’t felt this way since Mom brought home “American Desi” on VHS from the Indian grocery store. @ramakrishnannn — you’re a ⭐️! pic.twitter.com/Mak760eqdk — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) April 30, 2020

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix encompasses the journey of a first-generation Indian American teenager in the modern-day which is inspired by the actor's own childhood. Never Have I Ever features Mindy Kaling as the executive producer and series creator. Looking at the reception of the first season, it is expected that the second season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix will be in the works soon.

