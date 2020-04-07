The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Billie Eilish Makeup Looks That Fans Can Take Inspiration From | See Pics

Music

Grammy awards winner Billie Eilish is a true blue fashionista who is known for her unique sartorial choices. Here are her best makeup looks. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish had postponed her Where Do We Go? world tour two weeks earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Bad Guy singer also recently experienced a history-making night at the Grammy Awards (2020) as she bagged the four biggest prizes including the new artist, the record of the year, the album of the year and song of the year. The 18-year-old has become the youngest solo performer to bag the album of the year award for her debut titled When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go. 

After bagging several accolades at the Grammys, emerging as one of the young artists to sing and write for the James Bond franchise, Billie Eilish is now establishing her self as a new 'Gen Z' role model.  Her oversized, baggy clothes and green hair with matching nails have been giving fans style goals. Read on to know how to master Billie Eilish's makeup looks:

How to master Billie Eilish's makeup look

Billie Eilish does not wear dramatic blush but adds some tint of blush. Using a little blush to your cheeks and using more of early colours will do perfectly to get the look. Check out her makeup look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

ALSO READ | Billie Eilish's Street-style Swagger Is Something You Can Take Cues From

Billie Eilish often keeps her makeup simple and applies a fair amount of makeup but does not over-do it. Other than her oversized jackets and funky jewellery, she prefers something nude and light earthly shades around her skin and eyes. Apart from her funky hair colours and oversized jackets and hoodies, her nude makeup is something that makes a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

ALSO READ | Gaga Raises $35M For Virus Fight, Curates All-star TV Event

Yet another thing to notice about the singer's makeup look is the mascara she wears. She is usually not seen wearing eyeshadows and bright colours. She typically is seen wearing the black mascara which goes perfectly with her fairer skin tone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Billie Eilish BR (Oficial) (@billieeilishbr.oficial) on

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

ALSO READ | Billie Eilish's Videos That Prove The Singer Loves To Have Fun With Her Fans, See Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING