Billie Eilish Makeup Looks That Fans Can Take Inspiration From | See Pics

Singer Billie Eilish had postponed her Where Do We Go? world tour two weeks earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Bad Guy singer also recently experienced a history-making night at the Grammy Awards (2020) as she bagged the four biggest prizes including the new artist, the record of the year, the album of the year and song of the year. The 18-year-old has become the youngest solo performer to bag the album of the year award for her debut titled When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

After bagging several accolades at the Grammys, emerging as one of the young artists to sing and write for the James Bond franchise, Billie Eilish is now establishing her self as a new 'Gen Z' role model. Her oversized, baggy clothes and green hair with matching nails have been giving fans style goals. Read on to know how to master Billie Eilish's makeup looks:

How to master Billie Eilish's makeup look

Billie Eilish does not wear dramatic blush but adds some tint of blush. Using a little blush to your cheeks and using more of early colours will do perfectly to get the look. Check out her makeup look:

Billie Eilish often keeps her makeup simple and applies a fair amount of makeup but does not over-do it. Other than her oversized jackets and funky jewellery, she prefers something nude and light earthly shades around her skin and eyes. Apart from her funky hair colours and oversized jackets and hoodies, her nude makeup is something that makes a statement.

Yet another thing to notice about the singer's makeup look is the mascara she wears. She is usually not seen wearing eyeshadows and bright colours. She typically is seen wearing the black mascara which goes perfectly with her fairer skin tone.

