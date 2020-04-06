Billie Eilish's Street-style Swagger Is Something You Can Take Cues From

Billie Eilish is known for wearing baggy clothes. She never wants the world to know everything about her, she had said while speaking with an entertainment portal. That’s why she wears big, baggy clothes so that nobody can have an opinion about her body because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.

Generation Z is highly influenced by Eilish's incredible sense of style. The singer is not only known for her music but also for her style. Let's take a look at the singer's iconic street-swagger. Below are Billie Eilish's photos from her Instagram.

Billie Eilish always tries something unique. She never shies away from experimenting with her wardrobe. The Grammy-winner is always at the peak of her style game.

In this look, the actor has dyed her hair green. She can also be seen wearing a bandana. Her style has always been iconic.

Billie knows long to make oversized clothes look fashionable. The enigmatic singer always wears baggy clothes and nails every look. Check out more photos from Billie Eilish's Instagram below.

In this photo, the No Time To Die singer is standing alongside her brother. Both are twinning and look creative and vibrant. She also made No Time To Die along with her brother. Eilish also wrote a cute message for her brother. "MY BROTHER IS MY BESTFRIEND," she wrote in all caps, emphasizing how much she loves him.

In this green outfit, Eilish looks energetic and playful. The singer is always switching up styles, and she does it effortlessly. Eilish and her signature approach to her style have inspired a lot of her fans all around the world.

