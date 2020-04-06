Chrissy Teigen, among other celebrities, has appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In one of its episodes, the model played Can You Feel It? With the late-night host. The duo had a gala time guessing the mystery objects by touching them. Read on to know more details about it.

Chrissy Teigen played Can You Feel it with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. However, she quitted before finishing the last and the grossest round of the game. The late-night host kick-started the segment and explained its rules to the model. He revealed that mystery objects would appear in front of them and both have to guess the object by touching. Moreover, he teased Chrissy Teigen that there would be one or two dangerous things in the game. We have compiled Teigen’s best moments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chrissy Teigen's best moments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

1. Chrissy Teigen jokes about the butter

During the first round, Jimmy Fallon sticks his hand in a butter case. Before this, Teigen pulls his leg by hinting that the objects are scary. However, he does not take time in identifying the greasy butter, his first mystery object.

.@chrissyteigen and Jimmy have no idea what they’re about to touch in Can You Feel It? https://t.co/yJYWx6COJ5 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/sD7UGfC0Cq — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 25, 2019

2. Teigen’s first object

Before Chrissy Teigen proceeded to identify her first mystery object, the late-night host tried scaring the model. She tried making the correct guess of a sandcastle. However, Teigen screamed after touching the flag’s edge. Moreover, she said that the mystery object was an ant farm before Fallon called it incorrect.

3. A dinosaur grabber

Jimmy Fallon dropped a hint about the Chrissy Teigen’s next mystery object. He asked if she had seen Jurassic Park before she proceeded to touch the dinosaur grabber. She even asked if that was Bryce Dallas Howard. Teigen yelled after the toy pinched her fingers, leading to bouts of laughter.

.@chrissyteigen unknowingly gets bit by a toy dinosaur in Can You Feel It? https://t.co/yJYWx6UpAD pic.twitter.com/xb5RJNoxOX — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 29, 2019

