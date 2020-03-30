Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & Elton John Raise Funds For People Affected By COVID-19

The world is in the middle of a crisis right now and the governments across globe are trying their best to contain the situation. COVID-19 outbreak has caused over millions of deaths worldwide and no cure has been found for it yet. Amidst this outbreak and lockdown situation, several Hollywood celebs and artists came forward to help the world in their own way while maintaining social distancing.

Singers like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Dave Grohl have come forward while making it sure that they will not cross their threshold, and have decided to help the world in their own way. Read on to know more about these singers’ contribution towards fighting Coronavirus here:

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys’ musical performance

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Dave Grohl stepped forward as they decided to help the world by raising money for those who are affected by the Coronavirus. They have performed from their homes for an hour-long concert. According to reports, Keys started things off with her rendition of Underdog, which she performed on a piano. Carrey went on to sing Always Be My Baby.

Music legend Elton John also sang and hosted the special event that aired on iHeartMedia radio station and Fox Channel. He said to his fans and the fans of music in general that he hoped this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul.

Billie Eilish, according to reports, sang her chartbuster song, Bad Guy. She told the viewers that she was happy that she, along with her brothers, could provide some comfort to the people during such tough times.

Singers like Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest, Ken Jeong and others were also seen making a special appearance in the event. They also told the viewers to be safe and practice safe and healthy habits. Fans loved this musical event as it came as a blessing during the 21-day lockdown situation.

