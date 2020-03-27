The Debate
AR Rahman Postpones North America Tour Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Music

AR Rahman has reportedly postponed his much-awaited North America tour due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the USA. Read further to know more.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman, who is known for his musical talent, has reportedly postponed his tour of North America. The esteemed music director announced on social media that he is postponing this year’s tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. He also mentioned that he will stay indoors during this time in self-isolation.

Also Read | AR Rahman Gives THIS Indian Idol Contestant A Break In His Debut Film As Producer

Why did AR Rahman postpone the North America tour?

Also Read | AR Rahman Shares His Secret Mantra To Success And It Is Not What You Would Expect

The 53-year-old composer took to Twitter to make the announcement. He also urged people to understand the value of self-isolation in these crucial times. AR Rahman mentioned that there is nothing more important to him than sharing his music. However, he continued saying that at this moment, one must observe self-isolation and be in one's houses with their families. He also wished health and safety to his fans, family, and his band.

Also Read | Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total Cases, Deaths, Statistics And State-wise Breakup

He even continued his tweet saying that he will be postponing the concerts happening in May and June to next year. He then mentioned that he will be praying for all the people for their health and safety. He also mentioned that he will keep his fans updated over time. The scheduled music event was expected to happen in May and June; however, as per AR Rahman’s tweet, the tour has been pushed forward until next year. This tour, just like many others, has been pushed forward due to the Coronavirus crisis in the USA and India.

Also Read | Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In India Rise After Two More Test Positive In Noida

 

 

