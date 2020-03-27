AR Rahman Postpones North America Tour Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AR Rahman, who is known for his musical talent, has reportedly postponed his tour of North America. The esteemed music director announced on social media that he is postponing this year’s tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. He also mentioned that he will stay indoors during this time in self-isolation.

Why did AR Rahman postpone the North America tour?

The 53-year-old composer took to Twitter to make the announcement. He also urged people to understand the value of self-isolation in these crucial times. AR Rahman mentioned that there is nothing more important to him than sharing his music. However, he continued saying that at this moment, one must observe self-isolation and be in one's houses with their families. He also wished health and safety to his fans, family, and his band.

There is nothing more important to me than sharing my music with my loyal fans throughout the world. Unfortunately, this is a moment when we should be in our homes with our families. So with the health and welfare of you, my fans, my family & my band, #NorthAmericaTour2020 (1/2) — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 26, 2020

He even continued his tweet saying that he will be postponing the concerts happening in May and June to next year. He then mentioned that he will be praying for all the people for their health and safety. He also mentioned that he will keep his fans updated over time. The scheduled music event was expected to happen in May and June; however, as per AR Rahman’s tweet, the tour has been pushed forward until next year. This tour, just like many others, has been pushed forward due to the Coronavirus crisis in the USA and India.

I am postponing the May & June North American tour until next year. At that time we can come together to once again share our music and community. I will be sure to update you over time, and I am praying for everyone’s health and safety. #ARRLive #NorthAmericaTour2020 (2/2) — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 26, 2020

