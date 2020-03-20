Cardi B's Coronavirus-rant Remix Trends On Popular Music Streaming Platforms

The global Coronavirus pandemic has left the whole world panicking. Everyone - including celebrities - are practicing social distancing, and passing their time by posting amusing videos online. One video that has caught the world's attention is Cardi B's rant about the Coronavirus outbreak. Cardi B's video expressing her fear about the Coronavirus outbreak started making rounds on the internet and became a hilarious fodder for memes - and musical ones at that.

Also Read | Cardi B Vents As She Is 'losing Her Mind', Wants To 'dress-up & Get Out' Amid Virus Scare

Cardi B's 'Coronavirus' rant remix trends on iTunes and Apple Music

A lot of music composers including the iconic DJ Snake and DJ iMarkkeyz made remix versions out of Cardi's funny Coronavirus rant video. Some of these remixes started ranking on iTunes and Apple Music too as Cardi's massive fanbase referred to as 'Bardi Gang' loved these remixes that sounded funny and became meme material. Later, The Money singer took to her Instagram handle too to share the screenshots of the 'Coronavirus' remix by DJ iMarkkeyz making it to the top trending list of iTunes and Apple Music.

Also Read | Cardi B's New Single Release Date Delayed As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Not just the 'Bardi Gang', but other eminent names from the music industry too could not get over the remix including Charlie Puth, David Guetta, and Normani to name a few. The original video on Cardi's Instagram handle has over 21 million views and over 68k comments on it. Amid the panic of the pandemic, fans have successfully managed to spread some laughter among the masses.

Also Read | Cardi B Rants About Coronavirus, Says She Is Scared Of The Deadly Pandemic; Watch

Check out some the 'Coronavirus' remixes below:

Also Read | Cardi B Gets Notice From Federal Trade Commission Over Instagram Ad; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.