Billie Eilish Slams 'Heartbeat Bill' At Texas Music Festival; Affirms 'my Body, My Choice'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish recently made a whole lot of audience groove on her songs in Austin, Texas. However, this was not the 19-year-old's initial plan. During her performance, Billie Eilish revealed she partly wanted to cancel her appearance at the Texas music festival to protest the state's new abortion law. She only performed for her fans and even protested against Texas' abortion law. A video of Billie Eilish's performance from Austin has been surfacing on the internet. In the video, the singer can be heard saying, "When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here," on the ACL Fest stage at Zilker Park on October 2. She continued, "But then I remembered that it's you guys that are the f***ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f*** up." "My body, my f***ing choice," she added.

Billie Eilish seemed to have enjoyed her performance as she took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos. The singer donned a grey coloured baggy t-shirt with checked shorts. She completed her look with several items of accessories and white sneakers. Sharing the photos, Eilish wrote, "last night was f***ing crazy. one of my favourites." The singer also shared a photo in which the background screen read, "Bans off our bodies."

Details about Texas' law against abortion

Women in the US are currently protesting against the abortion injustice law. They are marching and rallying across the country to raise the abortion ban. The state of Texas enacted a law in September that prohibits abortions after six weeks when cardiac activities begin. But, in the also the time during which many women are unaware they are pregnant. The law does not even make exceptions for rape or incest victims or a few health reasons. It also applies a method of enforcement that allows citizens to sue abortion providers ar those who violate the law. They can also sue those who aid a woman for an abortion. Several celebrities have come forward to march against the law. On Saturday, Jennifer Lawrence also participated in a rally with her pregnant belly in the country's capital.

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish