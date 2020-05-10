Billie Eilish's Best And Most Intriguing Music Videos For You To Watch

Billie Eilish has won everybody’s hearts with her soothing melancholy voice. The five-time Grammy winner recently recorded No Time To Die with her brother Finneas. The song serves as the theme to the 25th Bond film, which is Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. Eilish has also continued to make headlines for being the youngest artist ever to record a Bond theme.

Her style has also evolved drastically throughout the years. Being an enigmatic personality is a part of every celebrity’s life but it is the core of Billie’s being. Eilish’s music videos are chained with terror and serendipity. Here are some of her most popular music videos. These are not in any particular order.

idontwannabeyouanymore

The vertical video of idontwannabeyouanymore features Eilish in a white-washed setting. her hair is also dyed to match her white jumpsuit. Directed by Eli Born, Eilish pours out her heart to herself whilst singing in the mirror. The music video has around 200 million views on YouTube.

Bad Guy

Probably one of the most popular songs of Eilish, Bad Guy has around 800 million views on YouTube. The music video is directed by Dave Meyers. Billie never stops being dorky and can also be seen riding a toy car in the video.

When the Party's Over

The music video has around 500 million YouTube views. This is another music video in a minimalist setting. In the video, Eilish is sitting in a white room, the only vibrant colour is her blue hair and a glass of liquid dyed to match. After drinking the liquid, Eilish's face overflows with blue tears as she sings the song.

Lovely (feat. Khalid)

It comes as no surprise that Eilish would collaborate with Khalid, an artist whose career has skyrocketed as quickly as hers. The music video has over 600 million views. The music video is directed by Matty Peacock and Taylor Cohen

Bury A Friend

Eilish appears as the monster under the bed in this music video. The music video is directed by Michael Chaves. Check out the music video here.

