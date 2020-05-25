Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' Theme Song May Have Hints About The Film; Details Inside

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to create a James Bond title song. The 25th Bond film, No Time To Die, was supposed to hit the theatres in the second half of this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release is postponed to November 2020. No Time To Die is the last outing of Daniel Craig as the British secret agent 007. The trailer (released in December 2019) shows a bunch of emotional as well as action-packed scenes. The movie is directed by Cary Fukunaga and its theme song No Time To Die is by Billie Eilish. Here's what we can expect from the new film based on the song and trailer.

The Bond title songs are among the cinematic traditions now, and many classics like Goldfinger and Diamonds are Forever are still popular. No Time To Die by Billie Eilish also hints towards various possible ending for Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Let’s break it down.

Betrayal

The No Time To Die trailer gave several clues at Madeleine Swann's betrayal. Or at least the trailer leads you to believe that Swann has betrayed him. In the song, Billie also sings about lies, betrayal and hurt. Bond has the reputation of getting back on his feet even after suffering a physical or mental blow. The final scenes of Spectre shows that Bond is off somewhere you could only imagine him to be with Swann.

Faces from the past

But it is not all about Swann. In the past, Vesper Lynd (former love interest) also betrayed Bond. Played by Eva Green, Lynd was Bond's love interest in Casino Royale. Vesper’s betrayal took a heavy toll on Bond. And she is often referenced in every movie. Eilish sings “You were never on my side” and "fool me once, fool me twice," indicating that Bond might have fallen for the same lie twice.

Chronologically speaking, every Daniel Craig bond film has shown him learning from his mistakes and keeping himself separated from life’s logistical concerns. At the same time though, Bond shows compassion as well. The line “faces from my past return” clearly indicated the woman he loved and lost: Vesper Lynd and M. Many are inclined to believe that Safin is a rugged version of the famous Bond villain Dr No.

Bond’s demise

Another shocking revelation might happen that for the first time in 50 years, Bond might actually die in the film. “The blood you bleed is just the blood you owe” and several other lines indicate this. The modern era of Bond movies has shown an emphasis on Bond and his emotions. James Bond might just seek redemption in this film.

All images are stills from the trailer

