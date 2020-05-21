Billie Eilish's List Of Favourite Songs That Inspire Her To Make Good Music

Billie Eilish grabbed many eyeballs after she uploaded the first song Ocean Eyes on Soundcloud. Some of her songs like When the Party’s Over, Bury a Friend, Wish You Were Gay and Everything I Wanted to Make It to the Billboard Hot 100. In an interview, Billie Eilish shared what her favourite songs were and what she listens to, on loop, take a look:

Billie Eilish's favourite songs she listens to on loop

I Live in LA – Dex and Kid Tyler

One of Dex and Kid Tyler’s most famous song I Live in LA is a song one of Billie Eilish’s favourite songs.

Childs Play – SZA ft. Chance the Rapper

Childs Play by SZA is one of the best songs to listen to when you are relaxing. The song is soothing is perfect to set the vibe for a chilling day. This is another song Billie Eilish loves listening to on loop.

Runnin’ Round – Xavier Omar

By Xavier Omar, the song Runnin Round is another song Billie Eilish has in her playlist. This catchy song is sure to make you jump on your feet and set your mood just right.

Also Read: Billie Eilish's Hair Transformation Over The Years; See Pictures

Easy – Jvck James and Jada Maria

Another song which is one of Billie Eilish’s favourite is JVCK James’ song, Easy. It features Jada Maria and Venna in the song. The lyrics of the song are beautiful and the soothing voice of the singer is a cherry on top, making it one of his best songs.

Mourn – Corbin

Mourn is a slow and trippy song that is also one of Billie Eilish’s favourite. The song Mourn is by singer Corbin who is popular for his other songs like Spooky Black and All Out.

Also Read: Billie Eilish's Love For Hair Colour Can Be See Through Her Instagram Posts

Welcome To The Hell Zone – Bobby Raps and Corbin

Another song by Corbin in collaboration with Bobby Rap is the song Welcome to the hell zone. Just like its title, the song is also quite catchy and as the artist mentioned, he always stays on top when it comes to new tunes.

Catch Me Outside – Ski Mask The Slump God

Catch Me Outside is one of Ski Mask the Slump God’s favourite songs. The music video of the song is shot and edited by Cole Bennett.

Also Read: Before Billie Eilish, These Pop Stars Became Hugely Famous In Their Teens

Also Read: Billie Eilish's Best Lyrics From Her Album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.