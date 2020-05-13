Billie Eilish's Hair Transformation Over The Years; See Pictures

Billie Eilish's fashion and style have always inspired her fans. Billie Eilish's Instagram is flooded with her travel, photoshoot and concert pictures. The young artist has showcased her distinct taste in fashion, music, and beauty. Listed below are Billie Eilish's photos showcasing her hair transformation over the years.

Billie Eilish's photos showcasing her hair transformation over the years

Billie Eilish's hairstyle choices back in 2017

Billie Eilish's hairstyle choices back in 2018

Billie Eilish's hairstyles have changed over the years. The young artist has tried many hair colors and hairstyles. She has gone from donning grey, blue, neon yellow to blonde, and many more looks. The artist is a huge inspiration for fans and has always aced beyond expectations.

Billie Eilish's hairstyle choices back in 2019

Billie Eilish's hairstyle choices back in 2020

Billie Eilish's photos have set new trends and when it comes to fashion, they have broken many age-old concepts. Her baggy and comfortable fashion attires set new trends for many young fans. Billie Eilish's photos and hairstyles also set new beauty trends across the globe.

