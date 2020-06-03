Billie Eilish's Photos With Travis Scott And Other Artists; Check Out

Billie Eilish is considered to be among the most talented artists in the world by her fans. The singer, who recorded No Time To Die with her brother Finneas, is popular for her dark and edgy style. Her music is fused with a steely detachment from life's concerns, and fans love the dark and melancholy theme in her music. Her dark and shifting tracks have been a game-changer in the industry.

Also read: Billie Eilish Has Fangirled Over 'The Office' Several Times; Check Out

Billie often posts pictures of herself with other artists on her Instagram. She is friends with several other artists and also treats her fans with these photos on Instagram. Take a look at Billie Eilish's photos with Travis Scott, Avril Lavigne, Lana Del Rey, and other artists below.

Als read: Billie Eilish Ropes In Mindy Kaling And 'The Office' Cast For A Music Video

Billie Eilish's photos with artists

In this photo, the singer is with rapper Travis Scott. They are two ingenious artists who have indefinitely changed the music game. They look cool as well as adorable together. Fans are waiting for almost a year now for the duo to collab.

In this photo, Eilish is with none other than Avril Lavigne. The singer also 'thanked her for making her who she is'. They look sweet and almost identical.

In this photo, Eilish is posing with T-Pain. Both look stylish and edgy. Her fans love seeing their two idols together.

In this photo, Eilish is with rapper Goldlink. They definitely look cute, like she's mentioned in the caption. We are also blessed to see Eilish's hair in this one as it reminds us of the old times.

In this photo, Billie is with Khalid and Odell Beckham Jr. The trio looks stylish. But the real question here is if Eilish is wearing a firefighter's suit. The trio looks cool.

In this photo, Eilish is with none other than Lana Del Rey. These singers are arguably among the most mesmerising artists in the world. This picture will always be iconic. Fans really want them to collaborate in the future.

A young Billie looks adorable in this picture. Both Khalid and Eilish look stylish and in their 'zone'. Now, fans need is even more collabs from these two artists.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.