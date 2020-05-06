Billie Eilish Has Fangirled Over 'The Office' Several Times; Check Out

Billie Eilish is one of the most prominent singers and songwriters working in the industry today. It is a rarely known fact that she is a huge fan of the iconic comedy series The Office. From sampling snippets of the episode Threat Level Midnight on her track My Strange Addiction to watching the entire series for 12 times, she has done it all. We have compiled some of her best fan-girl moments that you must check out. Take a look:

Here are times when Billie Eilish’s fangirled over The Office

1. The Office quiz

The previous year, Billie Eilish put her knowledge to test by Mr. Dwight Schrute. Hilariously, he referred to the singer as William Eyelash throughout the quiz. He asked her various questions including the most iconic moments and name of the preferred pizza in the office. She smashed the quiz with her tremendous efforts and was also awarded a yoghurt lid medal for recognition. Moreover, Billie Eilish’s fans were delighted to see her meet a character who is quite special to her.

2. When Angela Kinsey shared a post for Billie Eilish

On the release day of When We Fall Asleep, Angela Kinsey shared a photo of herself with Eilish on her official Instagram account. Kinsey played the role of Angela Martin in The Office. She wrote about their random meeting at the San Francisco airport. Moreover, she also calls herself Billie Eilish’s The Office Mom.

3. Billie Eilish sampled The Office on her new album

In My Strange Addiction, the seventh season Threat Level Midnight episode was sampled. Featuring Michael Scott and the series’ cast watching his action flick of the same name. The dialogues from The Office’s characters, who are reacting to Scott’s film is included in the song. Before using the audio from the episode, she took everyone’s approval for the same. The audio also involved John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert and Mindy Kaling’s Kelly Kapoor’s reaction.

I just learned @billieeilish sampled a clip from #TheOffice on one of her songs “My Strange Addiction”... Threat Level Midnight?! Billie, I like your style. pic.twitter.com/N3BcbXThq4 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

