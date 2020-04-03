Singer Billie Eilish's Best Magazine Covers That You Must Check Out Right Away

Billie Eilish is a popular singer, who garnered fame after she uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud. There was no looking back since then. She has received five Grammy awards, two Guinness World Records, and One Brit award among others. Besides her number one singles, Billie Eilish also released the latest James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

She is quite active on social media with over 59 million followers on her official Instagram page. She posts her incredible photos of new singles and with her family members. Therefore, we have compiled some of Billie Eilish’s photos on magazine covers.

Billie Eilish’s photos featured on magazine covers

1. Vogue’s cover

Billie Eilish featured on Vogue’s cover of March issue. She looks fresh in lime highlighted colours and green shaded outfits. Have a look.

Another one on Vogue Australia cover

2. Rolling Stone’s digital cover

Billie Eilish is sharing the space with Billie Joe Armstrong in Rolling Stone’s special digital cover. She is expressing her gratitude to the magazine in the caption. She also appreciates Armstrong and gives credit to him for helping her become the person she is now.

Another one on Rolling Stone's cover

3. Elle USA cover

Billie Eilish stuns everyone by featuring on Elle’s cover. The grey shaded cover showcases a coloured photo of the singer. Moreover, the green shade is dominating, which is visible on her nails and the magazine’s name.

4. V magazine cover

Billie Eilish’s monochrome picture featured on V magazine’s cover. Have a look.

