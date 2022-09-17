BLACKPINK Becomes First Female K-pop Band To Break THIS Hanteo Record With 'Born Pink'

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is surely one of the most popular K-pop bands. The band comprises four members - Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo - who have broken several records with their new tracks. After much anticipation, the band released their second regular album Born Pink on September 16, which has already broken a new record by selling over one million copies.

Along with their new album, BLACKPINK also released the new title track Shut Down. According to a report by Soompi, BLACKPINK has set a new record after selling over one million copies on the first day of its release. The band scripted history as it became the first K-pop girl group to do so based on the Hanteo Chart.

For the unversed, Hanteo is a South Korean chart system which tallies all K-pop album sales and shows the popularity of K-pop bands both in South Korea and across the world. According to the Hanteo Chart, Born Pink sold a total of 1,011,266 copies on its first day, September 16.

The band has also become the band with the third-highest first-day sales overall. It currently has BTS and SEVENTEEN ahead of it. Moreover, the band's new album has doubled its first-day sales record of 589,310, which was set by their 2020 album The Album.

Apart from the Hanteo Chart, the band's album is also a hit in various parts of the world, including North and South America, Oceania, Europe, and Asia. The album debuted at number one on the iTunes Worldwide Chart. It also topped the iTunes Album Chart in 54 countries, including the US and the UK. The album is also securing the first position on the Apple Music album chart in 60 countries.

BLACKPINK's PINK VENOM crosses 300M views

Nearly a month ahead of the release of their second regular album, BLACKPINK unveiled the track Pink Venom. The track followed the concept of self-confidence and its music video saw the four members showcase some stunning dance moves. Since its release on August 19, the track has managed to cross 300 million views on YouTube.

