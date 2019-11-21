Blackpink: Everything You Need To Know About The K-pop Girl Group

K-pop has lately been one of the trendiest forms of music millennials are listening to. One group that stands tall and has been widely known for breaking records is the girl group Blackpink. They currently have over a million subscribers and an entire fan base dedicated to them, called Blinks. Recently, the four women of the band Blackpink have been making the news because they made it to the list of most-viewed music videos on YouTube.

Also Read | BTS ARMY Are Disappointed After Receiving No Grammy Nominations

All about girl group Blackpink

Also Read | BTS: The K-pop Band's 2019 Outfits To Be A Part Of The Grammy Museum

The group debuted in 2016 and have had multilingual performances and songs. The band consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They rose to fame shortly after their debut. Their comeback single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du gained over a billion views on YouTube. This is currently the most-watched K-pop music video, however, Psy’s 2012 single Gangnam Style continues to be the most-viewed music video by a Korean. Apart from music, the group has a really strong and growing fan base on social media. Lisa, the youngest member who also is their main dancer, is currently the highest followed K-pop artist on Instagram. Currently, she has over 20 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Having A 'bro-crush' On K-pop Band BTS

About the group

They named their group Blackpink to contrast the perception of femininity, with the colour pink. The group has said that they embody more than just beauty. The songs of this group have not only ranked on Billboard but have also gone viral. The band appeal is ferocious and their songs are a blend of bold rapping and powerful singing with a subtle mix of femininity.

Also Read | BTS Members Are Now The First K-group To Appear On International Magazine Cover

The members

Kim Jisoo is the band's oldest singer, she is often referred to as the band's mood maker. Jisoo had acted in a number of commercials before Blackpink was formed. Kim Jennie is the band's main rapper who also sings for them. Park Chaeyoung, also known as Rosé, was the winner of YG Entertainment’s auditions. Pranpriya Manoban, or Lisa, is the main dancer of the group. She was in a dance crew from a very young age.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.