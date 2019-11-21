Blackpink MV Makes It To YouTube's 'most Watched' List With 'Kill This Love'

Blackpink, which is a four-member K-pop girl group, made it to the 2019 list of most viewed music videos on YouTube. The Blackpink MV Kill This Love released back on April 19 and received 100 million views in only three days. According to reports, that is the fastest any MV has reached that feat in that amount of time.

On November 19, the YouTube administration released its official list of most-viewed list of 2019. In the list, Daddy Yankee & Snow - “Con Calma” topped, followed by Rosalia, J Balvin - “Con Altura” ft. El Guincho. The band is the only Korean entry in the list. Blackpink has become a part of the most viewed club alongside international artists like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabelo, Maluma, Rosalia, and so on.

The music video is like the name suggests, it is a take on tough love and standing up for themselves. The four members-Rose, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo- are vocalists and rapper. The maknae (youngest member) Lisa is the main dancer and the rapper of the group. Jisoo, Rose and Jennie are singers. The group has also made several appearances on American chat shows. Other MV that they released has also reached over 700 million views on YouTube that is As If It Was Your Last. Some of the groups best songs are DDU DU DDU DU, Whistle, Playing With Fire. Their member Jennie has also released her single- Solo on November 2018.

