BLACKPINK Jisoo Makes Solo Debut With ME, Album Out Now

BLACKPINK member Jisoo released her much-awaited solo debut album titled ME on March 31. Along with the album, she also released the music video of her song Flower. The K-pop idol made the announcement of her album release on her Instagram handle.

In the Flower music video, Jisoo could be seen walking towards a window of a room in a white dress. She then transitioned into a black dress with wavy hairdo and the English translation of lyrics went like "ABC Do-Re-Mi I was as nice as that." Again she transitioned into a gown and was seen strutting in a hotel while a cat watched her. Flower music video was divided into Chapter 1, 2 and 3.

The tracklist of Jisoo's album comprises of two songs, All Eyes On Me and Flower. The names of the two tracks were shared through posters by YG Entertainment. In the poster, the singer peaked from behind a vibrant red curtain. The Korean artist wore a black beret and black dress with bold red lipstick in the photo.

While the music video of Flower has garnered 37 lakh views in just 23 minutes, her other song is also doing well. Apart from that, Jisoo broke records before the release of her album ME. As per reports, she crossed over 1 million pre-orders, making her the first K-pop female artist to reach this milestone.

Jisoo introducing herself as a soloist

Jisoo showed her acting skills along with her vocal skills in the music video of Flower. Talking about her upcoming album, the K-pop artist said that she wanted to introduce herself as a soloist and not BLACKPINK member Jisoo. She said, "I put a lot of thought into how I can show the soloist Jisoo instead of the Blackpink Jisoo. I continuously developed music that only I can do and that I am good at. During the process, I found a new ‘me.’"