BLACKPINK Member Jisoo Drops Music Video Teaser Of Flower, Tracklist For 'Me' Out

BLACKPINK Jisoo is currently gearing up to release her first-ever solo album ME. While the countdown for the album has begun, the K-pop artist dropped the first music video teaser of her upcoming solo debut song. The singer did not reveal the lyrics of the song but BLINKs got to know what to expect from the song titled Flowers.

YG Entertainment shared the teaser of Flower on their Instagram handle, along with the release date and time. The teaser did not reveal the melody of the song, but it featured Jisoo in a floral black dress in a hotel. In the clip, the BLACKPINK singer appeared in different looks, leaving fans astonished.

After YG Entertainment posted the clip, a fan commented, "ME by JISOO isn’t just an album, it’s a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, it’s art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything uv ever wanted and more. it’s a blessing."

Tracklist for Jisoo solo album ME

Jisoo also shared the tracklist for her solo album and it includes two songs titled All Eyes on Me and Flower. The names of the two songs were released through a poster in which the BLACKPINK singer appeared from behind a red sheer curtain. Jisoo can be seen wearing a black dress and beret paired with bold makeup.

About Jisoo

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is the last member of the band to release her solo album. The singer's debut album will release on March 31 under YG Entertainment label. After this, BLINKs will see Jisoo perform with Lisa, Jennie and Rose at the Coachella before the band resumes their Born Pink concert.