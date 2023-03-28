BLACKPINK Jisoo Unveils Tracklist For Solo Debut Single Album 'ME'

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed the tracklist for her solo debut project ME on Monday (March 27). The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared the titles of two tracks that will be featured in her album. One of it being the title track FLOWER which was unveiled on March 20, the other song is named All Eyes On Me. Vince and Teddy and more are credited as the songwriters in the album.

Jisoo also shared a new poster with the name of the tracks, which featured the singer pulling back a sheer red curtain dressed in a black dress and a black leather beret with a red lip.

Check out the post here:

Jisoo has started breaking records before releasing her solo debut album ME. According to reports, the BLACKPINK member's new record crossed 1 million pre-orders, making her the first-ever female Korean artist to reach this milestone.

Jisoo is the last member of BLACKPINK to release a solo album. Rosé released -R- in March 2021, while Lisa released her debut solo album, Lalisa, in September 2021. Jennie's debut solo single, SOLO, was released in 2018.

More on BLACKPINK's work front

BLACKPINK is currently on its Born Pink world tour. It started on October 15, 2022, and will conclude on June 17, 2023, covering 56 shows and spanning over eight months. The group is also one of the headliners at the US music festival Coachella and will soon be heading to the States for their performance.

Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.